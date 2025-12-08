The winner of Bigg Boss 19 is Gaurav Khanna, as announced by Salman Khan on Sunday night. The top two finalists of the season were Gaurav Khanna and Farrahana Bhatt. While Gaurav emerged as the winner, Farrahana finished as the runner-up.

When Salman announced the winner, Gaurav playfully asked Farrahana to clap for him. She hugged him and applauded his victory.

What did Gaurav Khanna win from Bigg Boss 19?

Gaurav Khanna won Rs 50 lakh and the coveted Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Besides the cash prize, he also won a car during one of the tasks.

As soon as he was declared the winner, he thanked his fans and friends for their constant support. He later posed for the media after his win.

Gaurav Khanna's first post after winning, sharing his first post on Instagram, Gaurav Khanna's team uploaded a picture of him posing with the trophy and his wife. The caption read: "The three-month journey has finally come to an end... and what an end it has been. The trophy is home. They kept asking, 'What will GK do?'"

"And like we always said, GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did. This journey has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. We have lived every single day with Gaurav—every high, every setback, every moment of strength and dignity. And today, this win feels personal."

"This is a win for every person who believed, who voted, who stood by him, who made his dream theirs. Today, we are not just celebrating a trophy. We are celebrating faith, love, and togetherness. We are winning together. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Signing off with love."

Many viral videos show his wife driving the car, with Gaurav sitting beside her, as paparazzi and fans surround them to congratulate him. Gaurav also told the paps that he hasn't slept for two days.

Speaking to the media, he said, "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person."

During the finale, Salman Khan lauded Gaurav for his calm and poised nature.

However, fans are not happy as Gaurav won the show. Many called his win fixed and rigged.

