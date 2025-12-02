Merely five days left for BB 19's grand finale, and all eyes are on who will take home the trophy. Ahead of the big night, Monday was the media grilling session for the contestants, where journalists fired fiery questions and showed them a mirror on how they're appearing outside. Out of all six contestants left inside the house, it was Tanya Mittal who faced the harshest grilling.

Apart from the straightforward questions to Tanya, many journos also grilled Malti and Amaal for their behavior. However, during the media round, one reporter crossed the line with Gaurav Khanna, entering the actor's personal space and questioning his desire to have kids, even asking why his wife, Akansha, "doesn't want children." This inappropriate question moved Gaurav to tears.

A reporter said to Gaurav, "Aapki wife ko kids nahi chahiye, woh bohot calculative move tha sympathy card khelne ka."

This made Gaurav say, "This is a very touchy..." He stopped midway, choking on his words as he got emotional.

Amaal immediately stepped in and said, "Not a nice question to ask."

Gaurav then stood between the situation and said, "I love my wife." With tears in his eyes and his voice choking, he added, "Main har woh baat maanunga jo meri wife bolegi."

Gaurav, who is usually calm and composed, also lost his cool after a reporter called him a "lomdi."

The reporter told Gaurav, "Aap aisi lomdi hain jo sher ke khaal mein hai (You are a fox disguised in a lion's skin)."

An angry Gaurav responded, saying that one can still become a winner on Bigg Boss without resorting to verbal abuse.

One journalist asked Farrhana, "Have you always been this ill-mannered, or is it just inside the Bigg Boss house?" To this, Farrhana replied that it is a part of her personality.

Another reporter called out Amaal Mallik for threatening housemates.

Last week, Gaurav Khanna reacted to claims of faking in BB and putting on an act and said, "No Bigg Boss winner has ever created or gotten involved in unnecessary arguments. It's not necessary to use abusive language; previous winners haven't done that. If I win this show with the support and love of the audience, it will be an inspiration that, without verbally abusing or taking a wrong stand, one can still win Bigg Boss. No actor in the world can act 24/7."

Salman Khan lauded him and said, 'Hats off to this guy, if he has been acting all this while.'"

The remaining contestants are Amaal, Malti, Farrhana, Tanya, and Pranit, who are now racing to secure their spot in the finale.

Bigg Boss 19: Last Weekend Ka Vaar

The final Weekend Ka Vaar of the season saw Salman Khan strongly reprimanding Ashnoor Kaur for intentionally hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. She was immediately evicted for physical violence. Shehbaz Badesha was also evicted due to insufficient votes.

As per reports, Malti will soon be evicted from the show.