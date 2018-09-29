After Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008, many Bollywood celebrities are being slammed for not speaking up about the controversy. Salman Khan is the latest one being criticised on social media for apparently dodging questions on the issue.

Salman was recently present at an event where a reporter asked him to speak on allegations levelled against Nana by the actress. The superstar simply ignored the question by saying that he was not aware of the incident.

He later counter questioned the reporter, suggesting that the event was not appropriate for such questions. In a funny tone, he added that the mic should not be passed to the side where the same reporter was present.

Salman's response and casual approach to the issue did not go down well with many, who slammed the actor on social media.

While some just ridiculed Salman with sarcastic tweets, others directly targeted the Sultan actor for his response, calling him a bully. However, there are many others who felt nothing wrong in Salman's remark.

Watch Salman's response to the question, and the reactions that followed on social media:

I can't believe a bully like Salman Khan is respected so much across this country. But full respect to this lady reporter who stood up against him. And sorry Salman, that poor joke didn't make the atmosphere any lighter after your cheap response. #TanushreeDutta pic.twitter.com/TPF2uNdTBC — R! (@WeirdlyProbable) September 28, 2018

Salman Khan did not support Tanushree Dutta because he did not know about the issue. Once he's sure that she was harassed, he'll definitely stand with Nana Patekar. — Rafale Punster® (@Pun_Starr) September 28, 2018

A woman journalist who asks a question about sexual harassment in the film industry isn't being 'sporting' says @BeingSalmanKhan waving an admonitory finger as Minister @KirenRijiju smirks & smiles. #Shame #MeToo #India Respect for #TanushreeDutta https://t.co/KFFOnGTeVL — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) September 28, 2018

The casual way in which Salman Khan tries to humiliate the woman journalist is proof of the horrible, sexist, masculinist culture of Bollywood #TanushreeDutta #BollywoodSexism https://t.co/e0TwzjO2JR — Paromita Vohra (@parodevi) September 28, 2018

Hilarious that Salman Khan says he won’t comment on Tanushree Dutta’s allegations because it’s not relevant to this sporting event. Given Khan is an actor (whose abs are photoshopped), he isn’t relevant to any sporting event either. https://t.co/vSRECZtQGa — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) September 28, 2018

Asking Salman Khan to comment on the Tanushree Dutta issue is like asking Vijay Mallya to comment on the falling stock prices of banks. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 28, 2018

Unnecessarily dragging salman in nana -tanushree controversy — R D (@ItsRaviD) September 29, 2018

Salman Khan saying "I'm not aware about what's going on so can't comment" is a bigger news for media & attention seeking topic for twitter critics than the actual issue of Nana & Tanushree itself. — Deνιℓ (@beingdevill_) September 28, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan Very sad the way you handled tanushree Datta harassment case be an advocated and support sexual harassment in Bollywood — Mac Bhambra (@BhambraMac) September 29, 2018

Tanushree had recently claimed that Nana, during the shooting of a 2008 film, misbehaved with her. He along with the producer and choreographer tried to make her do an intimate dance step on the sets. She had even alleged that Nana had got her attacked by some goons. The veteran actor has denied the charges, and said that he would take legal action against Tanushree.

This major allegation has triggered a storm in the industry. While many celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker among others expressed support for Tanushree on Twitter, some others like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, etc. chose to avoid questions on the issue.