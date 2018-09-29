Salman Khan's response to Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar row
Salman Khan's response to Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar rowInstagram/IANS

After Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008, many Bollywood celebrities are being slammed for not speaking up about the controversy. Salman Khan is the latest one being criticised on social media for apparently dodging questions on the issue.

Salman was recently present at an event where a reporter asked him to speak on allegations levelled against Nana by the actress. The superstar simply ignored the question by saying that he was not aware of the incident.

He later counter questioned the reporter, suggesting that the event was not appropriate for such questions. In a funny tone, he added that the mic should not be passed to the side where the same reporter was present.

Salman's response and casual approach to the issue did not go down well with many, who slammed the actor on social media.

While some just ridiculed Salman with sarcastic tweets, others directly targeted the Sultan actor for his response, calling him a bully. However, there are many others who felt nothing wrong in Salman's remark.

Watch Salman's response to the question, and the reactions that followed on social media:

Tanushree had recently claimed that Nana, during the shooting of a 2008 film, misbehaved with her. He along with the producer and choreographer tried to make her do an intimate dance step on the sets. She had even alleged that Nana had got her attacked by some goons. The veteran actor has denied the charges, and said that he would take legal action against Tanushree.

This major allegation has triggered a storm in the industry. While many celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker among others expressed support for Tanushree on Twitter, some others like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, etc. chose to avoid questions on the issue.