Tanmay Bhat has revealed that Ranveer Allahbadia is not responding to his text messages. The stand-up comedian was making a reaction video when he spoke about Ranveer Allahbadia and India's Got Latent controversy. Bhat revealed that he had reached out to Ranveer for a reaction video a few weeks before the IGL controversy.

Tanmay's dig

It all began when Tanmay read a comment on his page that read, "Would you rather keep doing reaction episodes or bring Ranveer once and end it?" The comment made Rohan Joshi, Kaustubh Agarwal, Piyush Sharma, Kushagra Srivastava, and Ravi Gupta burst out laughing.

It was then that Bhat revealed, "Just two weeks before this whole thing happened, I texted Ranveer and asked him to do a reaction video on fitness memes." He joked, "He isn't responding—I wonder what happened."

Ranveer Allahbadia has been embroiled in legal tussle ever since the IGL controversy. Ranveer's remark where he made an incestual question, left social media divided. "Would you rather watch your parents having sex for your entire life or join them once and stop it forever?" he had asked a contestant. Soon after the episode aired, several complaints were lodged against him.

The aftermath

The Beer Biceps man lost out on several brand endorsements and the Supreme Court has now stopped him from appearing in any more videos or traveling abroad. Ranveer has now recorded his statement with Maharashtra Cyber officials where he spoke about joining Samay's show. "I am a friend of Samay Raina. That is why I went to the show. It was my mistake to say the line that caused controversy. I should not have said it," he reportedly said.

Allahbadia also clarified that he didn't receive any payments for the show and went as a friendly gesture. Ranveer had skipped two summons after he was receiving death threats. And finally went after the third summon reached him.