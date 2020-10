A store of popular jewellery brand Tanishq was attacked in Gujarat amid a row over an advertisement that has been withdrawn after vicious trolling on social media. The store manager was reportedly made to write an apology letter by the mob."

Apologies to people of Kutch district for hurting the sentiment of Hindus by broadcasting secular advertisement (sic)," the manager reportedly wrote in the apology letter after the Tanishq store in Gujarat's Gandhidham was attacked, sources said.