Tanishaa Mukerji grabbed more headlines for her off-screen relationships than her onscreen roles. Kajol's younger sister, Tanishaa, failed to make a mark in the industry, despite being a good actress. Her relationship with Armaan Kohli and Uday Chopra and the much-publicised break-ups put her under an unwanted spotlight.

Now, in a recent interview, Ajay Devgn's sister-in-law has shed light on the breakups. Tanishaa was paired up opposite Uday Chopra in Neal N Nikky. The two were touted to be dating during the shoot of the film but soon called it off. The 'Sarkar' actress has now called her breakup with Uday more painful than the one with Armaan.

The more hurtful breakup

Tanishaa revealed how she was more heartbroken when her relationship with Uday ended, as they had known each other for a long time and had been friends for the majority of their lives.

"Voh itna heartbreak nahi tha (It wasn't that big a heartbreak). I was more heartbroken when my relationship with Uday ended. We were friends, we were very close, and we had known each other for a long time," she told Pinkvilla.

Further talking about how she copes with personal and professional setbacks, the actress said that she always turns to her mom, Tanuja. She also added how she believes in looking at the positive side of things.

Coping with heartbreak

"I'm the kind of person who always looks at the bright side of things... Whatever happens, happens for the good. I enjoy the feeling of falling in love and I cherish the experiences it brings," Tanishaa said.

Tanishaa had spoke about freezing her age at the age of 39, a few years back. The actress had opened up about the physical toll the process took on her body but maintained that it left her with emotional peace and satisfaction.