Director Om Raut's Hindi movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (also spelled as Tanaji/Taanaji) starring Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biographical period action film. Om Raut has written the script and dialogues for the movie in collaboration with Prakash Kapadia. Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have bankrolled it under their banners Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.14 hours.

Tanhaji story: Set in the 17th century, the movie is about the life of unsung warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. This braveheart planned a surgical strike to get back the Kondana Fort against the Mughal army. The Marathas won the Kondana for but they lost their Lion. Tanhaji left behind a void that none in history could ever fill.

Analysis: Om Raut has penned a brilliant screenplay depicting the life and times of this unsung warrior, whose valour still makes the Nation proud. The movie starts with a slow narration, but the story picks up a moment as the first half gets over. The second half is strong and the climax is outstanding, say the audience.

Tanhaji movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions.

#OneWordReview #Tanhaji powerful Rating 4/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ All said and done, Tanhaji serves what it promises – a historical lesson with unabashed entertainment. Once in a blue moon, there comes a film that redesigns the genre and that's Tanhaji for you Another gem from #Bollywood

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior will be remembered as one of the greatest story ever told in history of Indian cinema,#AjayDevgn gets one more jewel on his Cinematic crown #Tanhaji is a GEM, a well scripted film with jaw dropping action sequences 4*/5 #TanhajiReview SUPERHIT ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

It's interval and Till now #Tanhaji is ANOTHER #bahubali in terms of SCALE and GRANDEUR...@ajaydevgn acting TILL NOW IS FULL OF GOOSEBUMPS MOMENT. Heading towords 2nd half..EXCITED

#TanhajiReview: You haven't watched anything like #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior on the #Hindi screen ever in 3D. #Tanhaji takes gigantic strides, taking #Indian cinema notches higher. @ADFFilms & @TSeries' #Tanhaji-#TheUnsungWarrior will most definitely go down the annals of history.

#Tanhaji is excellent ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ It is on par with #Bahubali2 in terms of goosebumps moments , scale and emotions . Om Raut's direction is out of the world ! Filled with epic performances, scintillating screenplay and outstanding dialogues !!!! Must must watch #TanhajiReview

#OneWordReview... #Tanhaji: SUPERB. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ Drama, emotions, conflict, action, VFX, #Tanhaji is an enthralling experience... Electrifying climax... Top notch direction... #Ajay, #Kajol, #Saif in super form... Get ready for 2020's first ₹ cr+ film. #TanhajiReview

#TanhajiReview :- Thank you so much @omraut and @ajaydevgn for retaining the pride of Maratha History. #Tanhaji seems slow at the start but then has Strong 2nd half and Outstanding Climax which force you to Clap. Visually it is the Best 3D experience in Bollywood. Rating- 7/10*

#Tanhaji ⚔ ~ A No-Nonsense War film. Climax is Epic The best to come out from this genre in Bollywood. @ajaydevgn & Saif Ali Khan are both Terrific in their roles (4☆/5)

Interval #Tanhaji: DHAMAAKAA The intro scene of #AjayDevgn is going to be absolute CRAZE in the theatres BGM is DUPER Electrifying & Thrilling after such a long time on big screen. Loving Saif too! Each and every scenes is perfection #TanhajiReview WHAT A FILM YAAAR! The climax had the heart-beat racing like never before. This is how Historic WAR films should be made - Bollywood's Best so far! @OmRaut & @AjayDevgn TAKE A BOW #Tanhaji #TanhajiReview

