Saif Ali Khan – Dimple Kapadia starrer Tandav is set to release soon. The teaser of the political drama has already grabbed headlines. After Sacred Games, people have massive expectations from Saif Ali Khan and this one has already left us excited.

The director of the series, Ali Abbas Zafar, has revealed that Saif Ali Khan was his first choice for the project. He also added that Saif Ali Khan was not comfortable with his direction style at the beginning.

Ali Abbas Zafar has given several hits with Salman Khan in the last few years. The duo strikes gold everytime they work together. Salman is also quite fond of the director. However, Saif wasn't very happy with Abbas' direction style. Zafar revealed that he has a habit of giving directions in between the shots too. While this worked wonderfully with Salman Khan, it threw off Saif Ali Khan. Abbas said that it took nearly a week for Saif to learn this and once that happened, he wanted Ali to talk in between shots and give him cues.

"I don't know if this is a good thing to share or not. So I've worked with Salman sir, so closely, over three films. My relationship with Bhai is such that even when the take is on and I feel that if he's in the mood or he's still going, I can give him a direction when the shot is on. And I was coming from that thought when I went straight into Tandav. And I started doing this to Saif and Saif would get thrown back. He said, 'You cannot talk to me while the shot is on'. It took him one week to get used to this style of directing. Somewhere midway through the shoot, I stopped doing this, and one day, Saif shouted at me during a take and said, 'Talk to me, I'm not being able to perform!'" Ali told Bollywoodhungama.

Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed that the script for season of the series is ready.