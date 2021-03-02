Amazon Prime Video has once again issued an unconditional apology for the scenes which viewers found objectionable. The move comes after an anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit had been rejected by the Allahabad High Court. The show featured Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauahar Khan, Sarah Jane Dias and Dimple Kapadia. Ali Abbas Zafar had directed the series.

Aparna Purohit's counsel had reasoned that the web series in dispute is a work of fiction and all the places, events, characters and incidents are imagination of the author. Several FIRs have been filed against the makers of the show for hurting religious sentiments and for showing objectionable content. The anticipatory bail application had been filed by Aparna Purohit in the case registered under Sections- 153(A)(1)(b), 295-A, 505(1)(b) 505(2) IPC, Section 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act and Section 3(1)(r) of SC/ST Act.

Amazon apologizes again

"Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series ''Tandav''. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention," said the latest statement.

It further read, "We respect our viewers' diverse beliefs and apologise unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences."

While rejecting Aparna's bail plea, the court had said, "The conduct of the applicant shows that she has scant respect for the law of the land and her conduct further disentitles her to any relief from this court."