Industry seems divided over the announcement of new rules and guidelines applicable to OTT content. Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference to inform about the same. While many are not happy with the move, Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar has hailed the move. Ali and his team had narrowly escaped arrest after several FIRs were lodged against the show.

From now on, OTT platforms will have to classify their content into five age-based categories. The categories are - U (Universal), U/A 7 (years), U/A 13 , U/A 16 , and A (Adult).

Reacting to the same, Ali Abbas Zafar told News18.com, "In January, our show Tandav was released on an OTT platform. It was the fruit of our labour and we were anxious as to how it would be received, like any other film we make. However, once the show was aired, certain sections of society were offended with certain scenes in the show. At that time, we had to run from pillar to post to prevent an arrest. Had the guidelines been present then, it would have served a two-fold purpose: we would have been self-informed in advance as to what is permissible and what isn't and secondly, once the show was in line with the guidelines, we would have not have had to run from pillar to post. That is why I whole-heatedly welcome these self-regulatory guidelines."

Ali also thanked PM Modi and his government in taking the classification approach instead of the censorship approach towards classifying content on OTT platforms. "Have we all not been aspiring for such classification-based approach rather than a censor approach? The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown remarkable foresight and wisdom in taking this approach and I thank him and his government for placing trust in content creators as being responsible storytellers," he added.

Ali Abbas Zafar and the team had written an official statement and apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments. The team had also revealed that the second season of the show had already been written.