Amazon Prime Video's recently released web-series, Tandav has created a massive controversy on Twitter. Many netizens had called out the web-series for it's alleged 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-Dalit'  content. The outrage had reached a point where various petitions had been filed to Prakash Javadekar, the Central Minister of Information and Broadcasting, requesting him to remove the content from Amazon Prime Videos. After hours of outrage on social media,  the director of the web-series, Ali Abbas Zafar issued an apology on social media. 

Official Statement From The Cast and Crew of Tandav 

We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series 'Tandav' and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people. 

The web series 'Tandav' is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion, or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments.

Tandav, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar and written by Gaurav Solanki had marked actor Saif Ali Khan's first web release in the year 2021. Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share her opinion as well along with other netizens. 

Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea, had contained controversial dialogues, where a character suggested that people from lower caste section of India share physical contact with upper-caste women as a form of revenge for all the torture they had to bear in the past centuries. 

Earlier, Kritika Kamra, one of the actresses from the web-series, poked fun at the hashtag movement on Twitter, which had been retweeted by Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub with laughing emoticons. Zeeshan later retweeted the apology which was posted originally by director Ali Abbas Zaffar. 

