The makers of Tamizh Padam 2 had made a shocking announcement in the first look poster that it would be available for download on Tamil Rockers a day its release. It was seen as the helplessness of the producer as piracy hasn't been curbed despite the efforts made by film industries across the world.

True to their words, hours after Tamizh Padam 2 was released, the Shiva-starrer has been leaked on Tamil Rockers. The full movie with different qualities has been uploaded by the notorious site.

Tamizh Padam 2 is a parody movie written and directed by CS Amudhan. Shiva and Sathish play the roles of hero and villain, respectively. It is a hilarious entertainer which spoofs the movies of popular Tamil actors.

Shiva's deadpan humour and dialogue delivery remain the major highlight in Tamizh Padam 2. Critics and audience have called it a "stress-buster" film.

Following good word-of-mouth, the makers were expecting that the movie would set the box office on fire. However, the piracy might play a spoilsport to some extent.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

It has to be noted that the piracy rate has increased manifold over the years with the rise in internet penetration across the globe and India.

Nonetheless, the anti-piracy unit of the Tamil Film Producers' Council has been fighting hard against piracy ever since Vishal became the President of the guild. It has brought down many websites and notably multiple domains of Tamil Rockers.