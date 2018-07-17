Shiva's Tamizh Padam 2 has set the box office on fire. The Kollywood movie, which has been made with a moderate budget, is on the verge of entering the profit zone as the movie is enjoying fantastic footfalls in cinema halls.

In the first five days, the estimated collection of Tamizh Padam 2 is above Rs 16 crore, say trade trackers. Released in over 300 screens, the film did well in the first weekend and surprisingly registered good occupancy rates in movie theatres on Monday, July 16.

Usually, the business of the movies dip post first weekend, but Tamizh Padam has managed to do well, add trade analysts. The interesting part of the story is that the CS Amudhand-directorial is attracting the audience despite no big names in the cast.

The movie had raked in about Rs 4.50 crore on the first day (Thursday, July 12) and added Rs 2.50 crore on its second day. In the next two days, it has earned close to Rs 7 crore to take its total tally to Rs 14 crore in the first weekend.

In Karnataka, the film has done well and is estimated to have grossed over Rs 75 lakh in four days.

At overseas centres, Tamizh Padam 2 has grossed Rs 1.17 crore from 58 screens from the US, raked in Rs 8.46 lakh from eight screens in the UK and Ireland, collected Rs 26.12 lakh from 19 screens in Australia, earned Rs 2.38 lakh from one screen in New Zealand and earned Rs 5.62 lakh from three screens in Malaysia.

The good word-of-mouth is expected to boost the collection of the movie in the days to come. At least four small movies are releasing this week but they are unlikely to impact the business of Tamizh Padam 2.