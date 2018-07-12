Shiva's Tamizh Padam 2 has opened to fantastic reviews from the audience and has got a good opening at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The positive word-of-mouth is expected to do wonders for the movie at collection centres in the next two days.

Released in over 200 screens, Tamizh Padam 2, like the movie of an A-list actor, had early morning special shows in Chennai. Thanks to the cleverly-made promos, the makers drew the attention of the audience without spending much money on promotions.

Going by the advance booking for the tickets, Tamizh Padam 2 has registered over 70 percent occupancy rates in most of the theatres in prime centres like Chennai and Chengalpetu.

The industry is now expecting Tamizh Padam sequel to become the first hit of the second half of the year. "Very big opening for #TamizhPadam2 and good advance bookings for the weekend too ... a decent wom is enuf to make this film a superduperhit ...[sic]," Rakesh Gowthaman, the head of Vettri Theatres tweeted.

Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam is hitting the screens on Friday, July 13, and it has to be seen whether it will impact on the collection of Tamizh Padam 2.

The movie is about a cat-and-mouse chase involving a cop and a villain played by Shiva and Sathish, respectively. The movie has innumerable spoofs on the movie of Tamil A-list actors, which leave the audience in splits.

Director CS Amudhan has trolled some of the popular scenes from big movies released in the last eight years.