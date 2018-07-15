CS Amudhan's Tamizh Padam 2 has got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. In the first three days, the Tamil film boasts an impressive collection across the state.

The early estimation coming from the trade experts indicate that Tamizh Padam 2 has minted over Rs 10 crore in just three days. It has performed well despite the release of Karthi's new movie Kadaikutty Singam.

On the first day, Tamizh Padam 2 grossed around Rs 4.2 crore, which was a huge number for a film that does not star an A-list actor. On its second day, the movie added Rs 2.8 crore to take its two-day total to Rs 7 crore.

The movie, which has Disha Pandey in the female lead, has earned over Rs 3 crore on Saturday. The trade experts are expecting the Shiva-starrer to come out with flying colours on Sunday. The collection might touch Rs 4.5 crore, predict trade analysis.

Tamizh Padam 2 has grossed Rs 1.51 crore in Chennai alone. The movie earned over Rs 60 lakh on the first day and earned about Rs 39 lakh on the second day. The film raked in Rs 52 lakh on Saturday.

The CS Amudhan-directorial is a parody which takes potshots at the big hits made between 2010 and 2018. It has already won the hearts of the viewers with its hilarious spoofs.

With a great word-of-mouth adding to its popularity at the box office, Tamizh Padam 2 is likely to earn the "blockbuster" status quite soon.