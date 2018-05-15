Noted author and writer Balakumaran has reportedly passed away on Tuesday, May 15. He breathed his last at the age of 71 in Kaveri hospital, Chennai.

He wrote over 150 novels in Tamil and worked as screenplay and dialogue writer for 14 films. He was also regularly writing for periodicals such as Kalki, Ananda Vikatan and Kumudam.

Kamal Haasan's Nayagan, Guna, Shankar's Gentleman, Jeans, Rajinikanth-starrer Baasha and Ajith's Citizen was among the popular movies in which he worked. He had also directed K Bhagyaraj-starrer Idhu Namma Aalu.

Condolence messages have started pouring in for the writer on Twitter.

balaever: Writer #Balakumaran is no more. Though not a book lover, I am a big fan of his 'En Kanmani Thamarai' about Abirami Pattar. Borrowed the book and read, fell in love with it immediately that I went to the publication and bought it. Om Shanthi

Nirmal Henry: Eminent writer #Balakumaran passes away. May his soul rest in peace.

Kalyan Raman: Deeply saddened to hear that Balakumaran has passed away. He was one of my earliest 'literary' friends. #RIP