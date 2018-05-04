Vijay Television is gearing up for the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The TV channel has started the preparations by shooting the promo of the reality show to be hosted by Kamal Haasan.

The hunt for the contestants is on. "The promo shoot happened yesterday (Wednesday) in a film studio. The show is likely to be telecast from the first or the second week of June. The participants are being finalized now," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

There were rumors earlier that Kamal Haasan would not be hosting the second season due to his political commitments. Rumors were rife that Vijay TV had approached stars like Suriya, Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swami for Kamal's replacement. But now, it has turned out to be false as the Ulaganayagan is all set to host Bigg Boss Tamil again.

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil was a hit among the audience. As many as 15 contestants had entered the house with the hopes of winning a trophy along with a cash prize. Actor Arav won the reality show, while Snehan ended up as the runner-up.

However, it was Oviya, who won the viewers' hearts before she walked out due to mental health issues.

The show had its own share of controversies. From Gayathi's casteist comment on Julie aka Juliana to Kamal Haasan's digs at politicians, the show had hit headlines for wrong reasons on several occasions.

With Kamal Haasan now turning into an active politician by floating his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' and aiming to contest next elections, one can expect loads of political comments on the reality show.