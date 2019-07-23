A horrifying murder shook Madurai on Monday when a school teacher was stabbed by her estranged husband in a classroom full of students. The murder took place in a school in Thirumangalam near Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The murdered woman was identified as 35-year-old Rathidevi, a social science teacher at the school. She had just joined her post last month. Rathidevi was from Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district.

Reports state that the assailant, Guru Muneeswaran (37), had confronted Rathidevi at the school and a verbal fight broke out between them in the classroom when the students were still present.

A police officer said the cause of the murder was a domestic dispute. Rathidevi and Guru, a civil engineer, were married for eight years. She had been living at her mother's house for the past five years. The couple also have six-year-old twins.

"Guru had been asking her to move in with him to his hometown in Ramanathapuram but since she kept refusing, as a last resort he decided to kill her," Arun, Thirumangalam DSP, told The News Minute.

"A holiday has been declared in the school for Tuesday and counselling sessions for students will be conducted based on further instructions from the department," the officer said.

Thirumangalam town police arrested Guru and an FIR has been filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.