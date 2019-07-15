Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti has filed a complaint against her business partners alleging that they forged her signature to get a loan of Rs 4.5 crore. The former Indian cricketer's wife is a partner in an agro-based company and has accused eight of her partners. According to reports, they took a loan from a Delhi-based creditor without informing her.

The complaint filed by Aarti stated that "accused persons approached the creditors without any consent and knowledge of the complainant...and availed loan of Rs 4.5 crore from them."

The accused also influenced the creditor by taking Virender Sehwag's name. She further accused them of forging her signature on the agreement and issuing two postdated cheques to the creditor. The firm failed to repay the loan amount.

"Due to the default, the creditors invoked the arbitration clause and filed a complaint in the court. During the proceeding, it was shocking for the complainant to see her signature and partite agreement, which she had never signed," the complaint read.

According to ANI, the police have registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.