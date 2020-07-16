A man killed a 7-year-old child after she asked for a TV remote control in Tamil Nadu. The man and his friend have been arrested by the police in Thoothukudi district.

The girl's body has been sent to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The two have been booked for murder under the POCSO Act.

The girl belonged to Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi. The man strangulated the girl and killed her and later packed her body in a bin and closed the lid. He later took the bin and dumped it near a canal with his friend's help.

Man had an argument with his father

According to a report, the girl went to her neighbour's house for watching TV as there was a power cut at her place. She asked for the TV remote so that she could change the channel. The man was having an argument with his father at that time.

The man then strangulated the girl and put her into a plastic bin and closed its lid. Later he called his friend and two together took the bin with the girl's body and dumped the bin near a canal, which is about two kilometers away from the man's home. The girl's mother works as a daily wager.

Thoothukudi SP Jayakumar stated that the incident occurred between 11:30 am to 12 noon. "We received the information around 2:30 pm and within a few hours we caught the perpetrators. That person used to have an argument with this father and the same thing had taken place on Wednesday morning. The accused have accepted the crime," he said.

He added that further investigation is underway.

Some locals also stated that the accused was under the influence of drugs and he also assaulted the minor sexually before strangulating her. The police said that these claims are yet to be verified.

A similar incident had occurred in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu in early July. A minor girl was harassed and murdered. The seven-year-old Dalit girl was found dead with severe injuries on her face.

The body was found in a forest area and the girl's neighbor Raja was arrested in the case. The police stated that the girl was sexually assaulted by Raja before he murdered her.