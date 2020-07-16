India recorded the highest single-day spike of 32,695 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 606 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,68,876 cases with a death total of 24,915 the Health Ministry's data stated on Thursday.

According to Health Ministry data, as many as 6,12,814 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,31,146. The rate of recovery has touched 63.24 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

During the last 24 hours, 3,26,826 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,206 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

With 2,75,640 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,75,640 cases and 10,928 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,51,820 cases, including 2,167 deaths.

With 1,647 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,16,993 cases and 3,487 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (44,552), Uttar Pradesh (41,383), Rajasthan (26,437), Madhya Pradesh (19,643), West Bengal (34,427), Haryana (23,306), Karnataka (47,253), Andhra Pradesh (35,451), Telangana (39,342), Assam (18,666), and Bihar (20,612).

On the global front, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 13.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,83,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.