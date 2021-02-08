A seventeen-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu has died of suicide after her lover leaked their intimate video online. The girl who hails from Virudhunagar was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Sivakasi. It was on last Friday that the girl set ablaze herself after coming to know that her lover has leaked videos of their intimate moments online.

Romantic relationship over a phone call

In her death statement given to Sivakasi Magistrate, the girl revealed that she tried to die by suicide after understanding that she was betrayed by her lover. The girl also added that her lover named Venkatesh alias Vikki, aged 21 had leaked her intimate videos online. The police have now arrested Venkatesh who is a college student.

According to a report published in Mathrubhumi, the duo fell started their relationship after talking to each other in a wrong telephone call. The relationship soon went serious, and Venkatesh assured her that he will marry her. However, Venkatesh later changed his words and informed the girl that he is not ready to marry her. An emotionally shattered seventeen-year-old girl then set ablaze herself.

Her parents soon took her to Sivakasi Government hospital. Despite efforts to save her life, she died pushing the entire village to a state of shock.

The police have registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The court has now remanded Venkatesh.

Suicide figures in India

According to the statistics from National Crime Records Bureau, suicide rates in India have increased dramatically over the past few years. The latest figures suggest that more than 1,00,000 people are dying by suicide every year in India. Maharashtra is the state that leads the suicide chart in India with a percentage share of 13.6, followed by Tamil Nadu (9.7%), West Bengal (9.1%), Madhya Pradesh (9%), and Karnataka (8.1%).

(Suicide is not a solution to your problems. If you face suicidal tendencies, consult a psychiatric expert immediately, or call the toll free helpline number 1056)