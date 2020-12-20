Fed up with continuous harassment, a Class 10 girl student died by suicide by consuming herbicides in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Harassment forced girl to suicide

A resident of Korrapadu village in Medikonduru Mandal, the girl named the youth as Vara Prasad in a video before taking the extreme step, said local reports. In the video, the girl narrated her ordeal as to how the youth had been harassing her and demanded that strict action be taken against him. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died, according to media reports.

Police register case

Following her demise, the police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Gurtur Commission for Women Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and local MLA Sridevi met the family members of the girl and assured strict action against the accused. They have instructed the officials concerned to initiate action against Vara Prasad, the accused.

The incident sparked anger among the local residents against the youth who is yet to be arrested.

"I feel angry with us that we are still unable to give confidence to such young girls /women to stand up to such a situation; to say you can complain, take action; equip girls with skills so they don't get overwhelmed to give up a precious life just because someone is harassing," a journalist wrote on his Twitter handle.

Help is available

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. Twitter in partnership with its partners offers help. Please refer to NIMHANS website for resources or contact the helplines given in the Twitter list. Click here -- NIMHANS.