A shocking incident surfaced Andhra Pradesh's Guntur in which at least 15 children contracted Covid-19 due to the negligence of a teacher. The incident occurred in Bhatluru village in Sattenapalli Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

The tuition teacher recently tested positive for Covid-19 after which authorities discovered that at least 14 students who had been visiting the teacher were also found infected with the virus, confirmed the officials.

All of the students who were attending the tuition classes are below 7 years of age, officials said adding that their parents have also tested positive for Covid-19. The children have been rushed to the NRI Hospital Quarantine Centre.

So far, Bhatlur village has reported a total of 39 confirmed cases of infection to date. Andhra Pradesh has recorded more than 7 lakh confirmed cases (7,00,235) while 5,869 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in the state as of Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh government has further postponed its earlier decision of reopening schools across the state from October 5. After a review meeting with all district collectors, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision of deferring the reopening of schools till November 2 in light of the situation.