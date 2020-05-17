On Sunday, May 17, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 31 to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Issuing a statement, Palaniswami said based on the views expressed by a medical expert committee, district collectors and senior ministers, the lockdown has been extended till the midnight of May 31 subject to certain relaxations in the restrictions..

He said some relaxations have been made only for 25 districts -- Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Karur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Trichy, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore and Niligiris.

Here are the relaxations are:

No e-pass needed to ply vehicles within the district For inter-district travel e-pass is needed Not more than 20 passengers in the case a bus, seven persons in the case of a van, three in a sports utility vehicles and two persons in a small car operated by private companies or for government work Taxis can be hired without e-pass for intra-district travel for emergency 100 per cent workforce allowed for MNREGA work For factories located outside Chennai, 100 per cent workforce is allowed for factories with less than 100 workers and for factories with over 100 workers, the workforce allowed is 50 per cent of the total workers subject to a maximum of 100 workers; Valuation of 12th standard exam papers will be allowed Coaching for national and international sporting events is allowed with the permission of district collectors and In the 12 districts where intra-district transport is not allowed, plying of taxis and autorickshaws is allowed with e-pass for medical emergencies only. Palaniswami said the government will announce further relaxations once the coronavirus spread is reduced.

He said action is being taken to bring back Tamils stranded in other states by train in stages and with Central government permission two Rajdhani Express trains between New Delhi and Chennai will be operated per week.

According to Palaniswami all other restrictions that are currently on will continue till further orders.

Train/air/bus services with the permission of Central and state government will be operated.

Maharashtra extends lockdown

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decide to extend the lockdown till midnight of May 31st as Maharashtra crossed the 30,000-mark on May Saturday, 16.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai surged, with the city detecting 844 new cases on May 16. This takes the total tally of the city to 18,396.

(With agency inputs)