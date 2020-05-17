In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decide to extend the lockdown till midnight of May 31st as Maharashtra crossed the 30,000-mark on May Saturday, 16.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai surged, with the city detecting 844 new cases on May 16. This takes the total tally of the city to 18,396.

Maharashtra govt issues notification

The notification issued by the Maharashtra government informed that the state is extending the lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The notification issued by the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation read: "To take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra further till the midnight of May 31, 2020."

Maharashtra crosses 30,000-mark

Maharashtra crossed the 30,000-mark, reporting over 1,600 Covid-19 cases in one day, the state government data stated. The worst coronavirus hit state in India also reported 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. With a jump of 884 cases, India's financial capital Mumbai's total tally climbed to 18,555.

Mumbai is the worst-hit city, which reported over 40 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday. 696 people have died so far in the state capital. Among those who died, 26 were male, 15 females, a Maharashtra government statement read, adding 24 had comorbidities. Two were below the age of 40; 27 were above 60.