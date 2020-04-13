Tamil TV actress Jacqueline Lydia has shared about an incident that occurred outside her house, recently. She was allegedly threatened to be killed by her neighbour over feeding dogs in front of his residence.

She has explained about the incident on her Instagram account. According to Jacqueline Lydia, he was furious even after giving him an apology and reveals how he ended up bringing in her religion into the issue.

The Tamil actress wrote, "Humans : Today there was a fight with my neighbor... I did a very big mistake , I kept food for the street dog in front of his gate though I have dogs in my house they continuously shout seeing other dogs (very big mistake ) and I apologized for the mistake and he told me one word tht was very disturbing for me so I want it to share with u all 'veedu pogunthu sathiruva christi** Ponnu nu vidra' ... I don't know this thing is to do with my religion... plz be humans at least in this situation . [sic]"

The world is having tough times in containing deadly Coronavirus which has killed lakhs of people, across the globe. In Tamil Nadu alone, 1075 cases of Covid-19 have been reported of which 11 people have already died. The entire country is under 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Who is Jacqueline Fernandez?

Jacqueline Lydia made her acting debut in Vijay TV's Kana Kaanum Kaalangal series. She earned popularity after working in Andal Azhagar. The 24-year-old also hosted shows like Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru (fifth and sixth season).