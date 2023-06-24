Tamil actor Suriya is currently busy with his upcoming periodic drama Kanguva which is directed by Shiva. This film is being made under a huge budget and will release in 10 languages in India and across the globe. The project is underway and fans of the actor are waiting to know more about the release date though the makers have mentioned that the film will be released in early 2024.

Since the last couple of days, there have been quite a lot of rumours about Suriya signing a Telugu project. The actor has been working extensively in the Tamil industry only but his films release in Telugu as well as he has a huge market in the Telugu states.

Speculations are rife that Suriya has agreed to do a straight Telugu film with director Boyapati Srinu, who is known for his pakka mass and commercial entertainers. Boyapati makes films that are nothing less than grandeur, and watching Suriya in one of such grand visual extravaganza is going to be nothing but a delight to all the audiences and fans out there.

The film is said to be produced by Geetha Arts, bringing its lost glory back. An official confirmation on the same is awaited. Besides working on Kanguva, Suriya is producing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan.

Director Boyapati Srinu is working with hero Ram Pothineni right now. Their film is all set to hit the screens on September 15th and is an out-and-out entertainer. Sreeleela is playing the leading lady in the film. Ram has been desperate to bag a hit after three back-to-back flops at the box office and has huge hopes for this film which is yet to get a title.

More details on Suriya and Boyapati Srinu's to be out soon.