Bollywood is on a remake spree yet again. The industry is churning out remakes of almost all the superhit South Indian films. However, remakes don't necessarily become a hit in B-town. Akshay Kumar's Selfiee, which is the Hindi version of Prithviraj's superhit Malayalam film Driving License, failed to pull the audience to theatres. Ajay Devgn's Bholaa too failed to strike a chord. However, despite the results, it still looks like Bollywood is in remake mode. A slew of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films are ready for revamp.

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan - Veeram (Tamil)

Salman's upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is a remake of the superhit Tamil film Veeram, which starred Ajith in the lead. The plot revolves around an elder brother who lives with his brothers and hates the idea of marriage as he feels that his wife might create disharmony among them. His brothers try to set him up with a girl similar to his childhood crush and the rest is a fulfilled joy ride. Veeram was also remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu (2017), and in Kannada as Odeya.

Master (Tamil)

Once again Salman Khan is likely to star in the Hindi remake of Master. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who helmed the megaphone for the Tamil version with Vijay and Vijay Sethupati in lead, is likely to direct the Hindi version too. The plot revolves around the feud between an alcoholic professor and a ruthless gangster who uses children as a shield for his illegal activities.

Love Today (Tamil)

AGS Productions and Phantom Studios Jointly announced the Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan's sleeper hit Love Today. However, no details on the cast and crew are revealed yet.

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Suriya's superhit film Soorarai Pottru is getting a Hindi makeover and Akshay Kumar is likely to headline the remake.

Anniyan (Tamil)

Director Shankar is all set to try his luck in Bollywood again with the remake of his blockbuster film Anniyan. Ranveer Singh is likely to play Vikram's role in the Hindi version.

Comali (Tamil)

Back in 2019, Boney Kapoor grabbed the remake rights of Jayam Ravi starrer Comali. The ace producer also announced that Arjun Kapoor will lead the Hindi remake.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Prithviraj-Biju Meno starrer Ayyapanum Koshiyum won the critics and audiences alike. And now, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor are likely to recreate the magic in Hindi.

The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam)

Critically acclaimed The Great Indian Kitchen will have a Hindi remake with Sanya Malhotra as lead, producer Harman Baweja, and director Arati Kadav.

Chatrapathi (Telugu)

The Hindi remake of Rajamouli and Prabhas' film Chatrapathi is underway in full swing. Directed by VV Vinayak, Chatrapathi stars Bellamkonda Srinivas, Nushrrat Bharuccha, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Swapnil, and Ashish Singh.