With expectations sky-high, Allu Arjun is scaling new heights with the first glimpse of Pushpa 2. The teaser begins with the news of Pushpa escaping from the Tirupati jail and being shot eight times. He vanishes into the Seshachalam forest and cops are on a hunt.

Following rumours of Pushpa's death, his people start a massive riot. Cut, Pushpa is alive, he is seen walking in the forest beside a tiger and strikes the famous 'Pushpa pose' on camera. The teaser ends with Pushpa dressed in his famous printed pink shirt and sitting in a chair surrounded by goons.

After much delay, Pushpa 2 went on floors last November with a screen test. The second part will be an intense face-off between Pushpa and SP Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. Here we bring you a few interesting tidbits/rumours about the sequel.

-- The team is likely to shoot a high-intense action sequence in Swabhiman Anchal, Malkangiri district in Orissa, an erstwhile Maoist bastion.

--Earlier, there was a buzz that Srivalli (Rashmika) would die in the second part of the franchise. However, producer Y Ravi Shankar saved fans from heartbreak by thrashing the reports as fake news. However, Srivalli's absence from the teaser has once again paved way for the rumours.

--Sai Pallavi is doing an extended cameo in the film. There is a buzz that she will be paired with Fahadh. However, with Srivalli's death rumours, we wonder whether Pallavi is replacing Rashmika.

-- SP Shekhawat's revenge, Jaali Reddy's plot and Srinu waiting for the right time to attack would be the major plots in the sequel.

--Pushpa 2 will be high on action and of course Allu Arjun's swag.

--There is a buzz that the makers are planning to reprise the epic 'Ooo Antava Mawa' song in the sequel too. However, there is no official confirmation of this.