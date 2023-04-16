Actor Suriya Sivakumar, once again, is proving that he is someone who chooses to be part of content-driven films that are far from routine commercial films. The actor has been bagging back-to-back hits and gaining accolades as a producer as well.

For the past few months, Suriya has been shooting for his 42nd film, which is being directed by Siva of Viswasam and Annaathhe fame. The title of the film has been finally unveiled today and fans of Suriya cannot keep their calm.

The film has been titled Kanguva and is also featuring Disha Patani, Yogi Babu and many others. The film is up for release in early 2024. The makers released an announcement teaser and it is taking the internet by storm. The face of Suriya has been hidden in the video and he is seen wearing a mask that is similar to a goat's face, which increases expectations from the film.

Studio Green, the production company of the film has now announced the title and said it means a man with the power of fire and a saga of a mighty valiant hero. As the film is being made in 10 languages in 3D, a common title was required to connect with all language audiences. Hence, the makers finalized the title as Kanguva for all languages.

The film is Produced by Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations' Vamsi-Pramod. The film is written and directed by Siva and the team comprises Director of Photography Vetri Palanisamy, Music by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad.

Already 50 percent of the film is completed and the balance shall be completed in the coming months. This action entertainer in 3D will present the story of a mighty valiant hero in various avatars and will be a mass entertainer that will connect with all types of audiences.

As the film involves many action sequences, and a high level of VFX and CGI, the post-production work is expected to take time and hence the film will release in early 2024.