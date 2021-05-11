Tamil actor Nellai Siva passed away in Tirunelveli at the age of 69 on Tuesday, 11 May. He was suffering from age-related ailments.

Who was Nellai Siva?

Siva started his acting journey in Kollywood with Aan Paavam in 1985. Since then, he went on to work with many leading names of the Tamil film industry that includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Vikram, Dhanush, Silambarasan, and Vishal among many others.

Thiruppachi, Anbe Sivam, Kireedam,Saamy, Papanasam, Anbe Aaruyire, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei, Tata Birla, Winner, Thirumalai, Oram Po, Padikkathavan, Thoranai, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Kanthaswamy, Thamizh Padam and Miruthan were some of his well-known films.

Paramapadham Vilayattu was his last film, which released directly on Hotstar. He had great chemistry with Vadivelu and their combination scenes in the films like Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Kannum Kannum, and Winner had worked well.

Apart from movies, the veteran actor was seen on the small screen in serials like Pandian Stores and Mama Maaple.

Popular Tamil Comedy Actor #NellaiSiva passed away earlier today.. He was 69.. due to cardiac arrest, R.I.P. #RIP #RIPnellaisiva pic.twitter.com/2vqW5TNqVm — GJ Trending Updater | Wear Mask ? Stay Safe. (@TrendGj) May 11, 2021

His death has shocked the fans of Kollywood which has already lost many celebrities in 2021 like Vivekh, KV Anand, TKS Natarajan, Thamira, and Pandu.

Krishna: One of the nicest actors I had the privilege to work with. He always telling us jokes and entertaining the crew. May his soul rest in peace ayya.

Mohan Raman: RIP - " Nella " SIVA . He not only attached his home district to his name but spoke the Nellai Thamizh authentically to his brand of humor. A simple , nice person with whom I have worked in several films. I pray for his Athma to attain Sadgathi .