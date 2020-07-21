Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Mumbai spending time with her family members. Thanks to the lockdown, which has given her much-needed break from work. The busy bee could not have imagined having so much time with her loved ones due to her professional commitments.

The glam doll had recently posted a picture of her where she was seen working out in the Mumbai monsoon. She posted a photo and captioned it "xercise, therapy and a shower....all at the same time! #MumbaiMonsoons you make my workouts blissful ️‍♀️ #RainsMakeEverythingBetter #WorkoutEveryDamnDay". [sic]"

Tamannaah's Hot Pic

Now, an unseen photo of Tamannaah Bhatia has gone viral. She has sported a two-piece costume and getting into the pool. The picture gives a glimpse of her well-toned physique.

On the work front, Tamannaah has a few interesting projects in her hand. She is part of Sampath Nandi's Seetimaar, Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan, That Is Mahalakshmi, and an untitled Tamil film with Silambarasan in her kitty.

She has recently signed the Telugu remake of hit Kannada film Love Mocktail. The actress is happy to be part of the film in which Satya Dev plays the lead. "It's a privilege to be cherry-picked for a project that most Telugu producers and directors were keen to reproduce. Satyadev is such a promising next-gen talent that I can't wait to create magic with him on-screen," she is quoted as saying by the Times of India.

She adds, "Love Mocktail is not a story that has never been seen before but it brings together the bittersweet moments of life that are relatable. I'm a huge fan of romance and nostalgia, which is why this film is very appealing to me."