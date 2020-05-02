After the massive success of Baahubali 2, there was this rumour which had taken the cricket and film fraternity by a surprise. There were speculations of Tamannaah Bhatia tying the knot with none other than cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

How did the Speculation Spread?

It was all started after a picture of Tamannaah with Abdul Razzaq surfaced online. In the photo, they are at a jewellery shop and rumour mongers went on to claim that they were purchasing it for their wedding.

Sania-Shoiab Marriage

Earlier, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoiab Malik had fell in love and had tied the knot. In a similar way, Tamannaah and Abdul Razzaq too were described as the couple who broke all barriers and ready for marriage.

On the other side, this news came as a shock to the fans of Pakistani cricketer since he was already married to Ayesha and have kids.

The Truth

But the fact was it was an old picture where Tamannaah Bhatia and the Pakistani cricketer had come together to inaugurate a jewellery showroom. The imagination of some people led to a baseless rumour.

Later, Tamannaah was rumoured to be marrying an US-based doctor. Reacting to those speculations, the irked actress said, "One day it's an actor, another day it's a cricketer, and now it's a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I'm on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don't appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life," Tamannaah said in a statement."

Even after so many link-ups and rumours, the actress has remained single. In fact, she is busy with the projects like Bole Chudiyan and Seetimaarr in Bollywood.