In the last couple of years, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as one of the best, if not the best, fast bowler in international cricket. He has earned praise from former cricketers, including legendary fast bowlers, from around the world. Even the great Andy Roberts was left impressed with him during India's tour to West Indies.

But there is one man who thinks Bumrah would have been easy meat for him. In an interview given to a cricket website in Pakistan, former all-rounder in the country's team, Abdul Razzaq claimed that he would have had no issues dealing with the Indian pacer.

'Bumrah a baby bowler'

"After having faced world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him. I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," Razzaq claimed.

He then tried to balance his comments by accepting that Bumrah is a quality bowler and explained what, in his view, makes him so successful.

"I would add that Bumrah is doing very well and has improved a lot. He has an awkward action and hits the seam perfectly which is why he is effective," the retired all-rounder told the website Cricket Pakistan.

Are you serious?

So, does Razzaq have a point? Is he right in saying that those batsmen who have played the likes of Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram would not find Bumrah that difficult?

Frankly, it is a ridiculous comment. Just because great bowlers have played in the past doesn't mean that all the bowlers of present era and future would be nothing compared to them. Besides, if somebody like Brian Lara or Graham Gooch were to make such a comment, it may be given some credence.

But Abdul Razzaq was not among the top batsmen of the world at any time in his career. He was an all-rounder who provided useful contributions in the lower order and occasionally, played some good innings. His average of 28.61 in Tests and 29.70 in ODIs, with the bat, is a testament to this fact. For him to claim that he would have 'dominated' a bowler of the quality of Bumrah is laughable.

If one of the all-time greats like Andy Roberts feels impressed by the Indian pacer, then, it can't be denied that he is genuinely very good. His speed, accuracy, ability to bowl good bouncers, deadly accurate yorkers, and a great mind, make him a fantastic bowler – one who would have been successful in any generation. Razzaq's bombast is nothing but hot air.