As he commentates in Hindi during India's matches in the ongoing ICC 2019 World Cup for Star Sports, Sachin Tendulkar is often asked questions about his career and exploits that lets him and his co-commentators, not to mention the fans, take a walk down the memory lane.

Another such recollection occurred during the Indian innings in the team's match against Australia. When he was commentating alongside Virender Sehwag at the start of India's innings, Shikhar Dhawan decided to charge Nathan Coulter-Nile and hit him down the ground for four.

This prompted Sachin's former opening partner Sehwag to recollect that the former had also used the tactic of coming down the wicket against fast bowlers in a match against Australia during the ICC Knockout tournament at Nairobi in 2000. Sachin remembered that game and went on to reveal some really interesting details about his knock on that day.

The man with 100 international hundreds told the viewers that the conditions were bowler-friendly at the start of that game and when he and Sourav Ganguly came out to bat, they had to quickly react to the conditions.

"We wanted to get our team off to a good start but when Glenn McGrath bowled the first over, we realised that the ball is moving a lot and we have to do something about it. So, I went to Dada (Sourav Ganguly) and said to him: 'Today, let me free.' And after that, I went after McGrath to take away the advantage," the former India captain disclosed.

In that game, Sachin scored 38 off 37 balls in that match while Ganguly managed 24 in 42 deliveries. The opening partnership of 66 in 11.4 overs set the stage for India to post a good score of 265/9. The star of the innings, however, was a young Yuvraj Singh with a score of 84.

Sehwag also asked him whether, in that match, he also did something very uncharacteristic – sledging the bowler. To this, Tendulkar answered: "Well, it wasn't sledging but I just decided to have a little pleasant conversation with him so that he would lose his concentration. Sometimes, such mind-games had to be played to put bowlers out of their focus." This is one side of Sachin that most of his fans wouldn't have noticed.