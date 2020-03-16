Ever cautious Tamannaah Bhatia has apparently committed a fashion blunder. The gorgeous actress has suffered a wardrobe malfunction at an event in Mumbai, recently. Thus landing in an embarrassing situation.

Tamannaah looked gorgeous in thigh-high costume when she walked the ramp on Saturday evening, 14 March. She stunned as showstopper for Demme at Bombay Times Fashion Week. However, she accidentally flashed her underwear and the pictures of her fashion faux pas have now gone viral.

The Baahubali actress displayed her innerwear as she posed for the camera in the thigh-high bronze dress. The actress is known to be extra cautious and this is probably for the first time she has landed in such a situation.

Sharing her excitement on walking the ramp, she posted, "Walked for @deme_love_ at the @timesfashionweek @bombaytimes Outfit by @gabriellademetriades Hair @tinamukharjee Makeup @sonamdoesmakeup Photo courtesy @tushar.b.official #BTFWmarch2020 #ShowStopper. [sic]"

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has slipped to 24th position in the top 30 list of Chennai Times' Most Desirable Women of 2019. She was at the 5th place in 2015, 2nd position in 2016, pushed down to 17th in 2017 and dropped to 18th in 2018.

On the work front, the last 15 months have been mixed bag for Tamannaah. Her F2 – Fun and Frustration met with unexpected success, but there after her films failed to set the box office on fire. Her Action, Petromax and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy failed to live up to the expectations.

She is currently working on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Hindi film Bole Chudiyan and Gopichand's Telugu film Seetimaarr. Unfortunately, her That is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of Hindi hit film Queen, is facing issues over release although the film was ready long time back.