Are young actresses giving a run for money for the seniors in Kollywood? Are seniors like Nayanthara, Samantha, Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan losing their charm and sex appeal? These are the questions that one might get if you look at a survey report carried out by a leading daily.

Chennai Times have come up with a report on 30 Most Desirable Women of 2019, which is an indicator of a celebrity's sex appeal and popularity. And the rankings of the aforementioned actresses have slipped down compared to previous year.

Nayan

From second spot, Nayanthara is now pushed down to the fourth place. The 34-year old had occupied the numero uno position in 2016 and held the second place for two consecutive years (2017 and 2018.).

Samantha

Samantha was at the 3th place in 2018, but now pushed down to 7th place by youngsters. It may be recalled that she was at 7th place in 2015, but returned to 3rd place in 2016. But slipped to 16th position in 2017, but surprisingly landed at 3rd place in 2018. Will she bounce back next year again?

Trisha

Trisha Krishnan was at the 8th position in 2015, dropped to 10 in 2016, pushed down to 23rd place in 2017, but made her comeback to 7th place in 2018. Once again, she has been pushed down to 16th place in 2019.

The has been a lot of fluctuation in her rankings, but the fact that she could not make it to the top five positions indicate that youngsters are giving a lot of fight.



Tamannaah Bhatia

It is the same with Tamannaah Bhatia's case. She was at 5th place in 2015, 2nd in 2016, pushed down to 17th in 2017, dropped to 18th in 2018 and she is further pushed down to 24rd place in 2019.

Among the four, Trisha and Tamannaah's popularity seem to have consistently taken the beating. In fact, they are struggling to remain in the race.

Who is at No 1 Position?

Aditi Rao Hydari has been declared the most-desirable women of 2019. Aishwarya Rajesh and Amala Paul are in the next two positions.

Top 10 Desirable Women of 2019