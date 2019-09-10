Tamannaah Bhatia, who is busy with dubbing works of her upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, seems to have agreed to do a special number after Rocking Star Yash's KGF 2.

Reports say that Tamannaah has given her consent to do the item number in Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. The track will be choreographed by a leading name from South Indian films.

As per the reports, it will be filmed on Tamannaah and Mahesh Babu and the details of which are still under wraps. Earlier, she had done such special songs on five occasions – 'Bachelor Babu' song in Speedunnodu, 'Swing Zara' in Jai Lava Kusa, 'Labbar Bomma' in Alludu Seenu, 'Mandara Thailam' in Jaguar and 'Docheay' in KGF: Chapter 1.

The 29-year old has quite a few movies in her hand. Rohin Venkatesan's Petromax, Vishal Krishna's Action, Ramesh Aravind's That is Mahalakshmi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are her upcoming movies.

Coming back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has Mahesh Babu in the role of a man from the Indian Army. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the film, which has Vijayashanti in an important role. Prakash Raj, Sangeeta, Rajendra Prasad, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others are in the cast.

Anil Ravipudi-directorial is a high-octane action movie, which has the music of Devi Sri Prasad, R Rathanvelu's project and Thammaraju's editing.