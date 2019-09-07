Rajinikanth is not dubbing for Chiranjeevi in the Tamil version of his upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, while the Tamil superstar is said to be the narrator of the Kollywood version.

The latest rumours in Telugu media indicate that the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have approached Arvind Swami to lend his voice for the role of Chiranjeevi. It seems the Tamil actor has agreed to do his bit for the movie after producer-actor Ram Charan made a personal request to Swami.

Going by the buzz, Ram Charan shares a good rapport with Arvind Swami after working with him in Dhruva, the Telugu version of hit Tamil movie Thani Oruvan. Earlier, there were reports that Chiranjeevi had called Rajinikanth to lend his voice and the Tamil superstar was more than happy to do his bit for the movie, which is close to the heart of his best friend Chiru.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical movie based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. For decades, Chiranjeevi dreamt of bringing life to the character on screen for over a decade, but the idea was put on hold due to budget constraints.

With the borders of cinema blurring, Chiranjeevi decided to make his long-time dream a reality with the support of his son Ram Charan, who has funded the film. The movie will simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages on 2 October.

Surender Reddy-directorial has Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and others in the cast.