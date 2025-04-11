There is no stopping Tamannaah Bhatia! After 'Kaavalava' and 'Aaj Ki Raat', Tamannaah has become the most sought-after actress for item numbers. The actress, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film - Odela 2, is making waves with her recent item number.Tamannaah is seen delivering an electrifying performance to the song 'Nasha' from Ajay Devgn's upcoming film - 'Raid 2'.

Tamannaah, who has carved a niche for herself in the industry with power-packed performances in films, is now grabbing the item number space too. Tamanaah's raunchy moves and sultry attire for the song 'Nasha' have already received a big thumbs up from fans and critics. The actress is a visual treat in every frame and totally smashes it out of the park in the item number from Raid 2.

Let's take a look at what social media has said about the song and the Lust Stories actress' moves.

Social media reactions

"She's literally killing it with her expressions," wrote a social media user.

"Again Tamanna has nailed it just like Aaj ki Raat," wrote another social media user.

"Whenever I see her...I always just mesmerised by her beauty and her dancing skills," a fan opined.

"Song is trash but tammna is so beautiful she carried the whole song," another fan commented.

"First aaj ki raat now nasha," read a comment.

"Nora sweating," another comment read.

"Nowadays show partially body part is the next way to getting popularity & attention," a person wrote.

"Next Block Buster Song," another follower commented.

"Owned it, killed it, smashed it," a follower wrote on social media.

"There's no stopping her", "Dancing queen Tamanaah", "Only nasha I am doing", "You nailing it tammu", "Wow... beautiful as always" were some more comments on the dance video. On the personal front, Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news for her breakup with Vijay Varma. While the two have remained tight-lipped on their separation, a report had stated that the duo continue to remain friends.

The talented actress' desire to get married and settle down was cited to be the reason behind the couple's separation.