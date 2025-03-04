Amid an avalanche of celebrity wedding turning into divorces in the last few months, another name can be added to the list. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly parted ways. While there were rumours of things not being well in the couple's paradise for months now, a recent report confirms that the two have parted ways.

Tamannaah and Vijay reportedly parted ways a few weeks ago and are not looking at reconciliation. However, the two would continue to remain friends for old time's sake. "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules," a Pinkvilla report stated.

How they met?

Tammy and Vijay met for the first time on the sets of Lust Stories 2. The soon fell for one another and there was no turning back. From secret getaways to social media PDA, everyone saw their relationship evolving. The Himmatwala actress had even hinted at wedding plans in a couple of interviews. However, destiny had something else planned for the two.

Why never tried to hide

Vijay had once revealed in an interview why they don't try to hide their relationship. The Jaane Jaan actor had said that hiding a relationship takes a lot of effort. "I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this," he said in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra.

"It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings," Varma had said.