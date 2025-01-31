Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been painting the town red for a while now. However, it is the Stree 2 actress' latest post that has left social media wondering if the couple has hit a rough patch in their relationship. Tamannaah, who often posts pictures and drops comments on Vijay's post, has refrained from that for the past few weeks.

The cryptic post

And her latest cryptic post, makes one wonder if there is something wrong in their paradise. "I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested," she shared a quote on social media.

The quote further read, "And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend."

Social media left wondering

As soon as the Himmatwala actress shared the cryptic post, social media started speculating if things weren't fine between the couple. While many hoped that the social media post is a random post or for someone else, others hoped that the duo patch up quickly. However, there was one more section that felt that Tamannaah deserves 'someone better'.

While Tammy and Vijay are yet to appear together or make a statement on the rumours, their cute love story can't be overlooked. It was on the sets of Lust Stories 2 that the duo fell-in-love. "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down," the Vedaa actress had once told Film Companion.