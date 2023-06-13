New couple alert in B'Town! Rumours are rife that, Pan India star, Tamannaah Bhatia has confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. As per reports, she admitted that everything between them began on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."

Almost confirming her relationship the actress said, "Yes." Describing Vijay, she added, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person's understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there's a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he's my happy place."

I’m playing the nicest guy in lust stories. ? https://t.co/XE3dY2w8Oz — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 8, 2023

How did it all start

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were rumoured to be together after a video of them went viral, in the viral clip the couple were allegedly kissing at a New Year Party in Goa. The duo is often papped together exiting after dinner or vacationing, however, both have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship.

Recently, when a fan quizzed Vijay about his role in the film Vijay Varma wrote that he will play the "nicest guy" in the upcoming film.

Lust Stories 2 also stars Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta and Tillotama Shome.