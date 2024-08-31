Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most popular couples of the industry. The two never shy away from indulging in some PDA and also exhibit sizzling chemistry every time they are spotted together. Vijay recently spoke about why the two of them never put in effort to hide their relationship and were always open about it.

"I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings," he said in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra.

Keeping things close to his heart

"Today, in our society, everybody is interested in other people's lives. Sabke andar ek bua baithi hai (there is a gossipy aunt in everyone) who only wants to discuss this (relationships). This has become a disease, and you can't do anything about it. I can't change that. As far as my work is concerned, I do receive appreciation for my work after they released. I cannot deny that," Varma further said.

Vijay also added that despite everything that is in the public eye, the two have moments that the world hasn't seen. The IC814: The Kandahar Hijack actor added that he has over 5000 pictures of the two of them in his phone that he keeps close to his heart.