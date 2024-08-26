Tamannaah Bhatia dressed as 'Radha' has welcomed us into an enchanting new world of Karan Torani's 'Leela' collection. Tamannaah has breathed life and encapsulated the spirit of Radha in the designer's latest collection titled - Leela: The Divine Illusion of Love. The Aaj Ki Raat actress has given us a good look at another side to her as she weaves the love story in some gorgeous outfits for the designer.

While celebs, industry friends are bowled over by the look; there is a section that isn't too pleased about the whole thing. As soon as Tamannaah started dropping videos and pictures, a particular section seemed to have been offended. Many called Bhatia 'unfit' to play 'Radha' and there were many who felt the campaign was vulgar and didn't respect the religion. "Her character is not worthy of Radha," wrote a social media user. "Please wear full costume.....because u portrait shree radha ji," another social media user commented.

Social media reactions

"This is nonsense, ban this," read a comment. "Why this much nudity?" a user asked. "This getup can never be of Radha," another user commented. "Radha wasn't nude, what's the use of showing cleavage?" read another comment. "Shame on you. Atleast don't wear such clothes that the followers of Radha can't even look," an Instagram user commented. "Because you get the money doesn't mean you will show nudity and cleavage and make fun of a religion," one more of the comments read.

Many come to the rescue

However, for every negative comment, there were hundreds of positive ones backing Tamannaah, Torani and the team. "People on the comments section calling the post out for being provocative of bodies, god is the vedas is seen differently. Some vedas see him as ultimate god, while some see him and worship him as a companion and friend. As a dancer, ive heard, sung and danced to gods depicted as a hero, just another man, even as a mischievous boy, and a friend or a lover. This depiction is not wrong," read a comment.

"People who half half baked knowledge about India and Hinduism are barking in this comment section.... Please visit the temples of Khajuraho... Please read the history of dressing in India... Especially on who introduced blouses," read another comment.