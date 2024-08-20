There is no stopping Stree 2 and the ladies of the movie as well. From Shraddha Kapoor, to Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajkummar Rao; the star cast of the film came together for a success bash. Videos and pictures from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. The actresses let their hair down and danced like no one was watching.

Tamannaah's sensuous dance

Joining the star cast were Kriti Sanon, Vijay Varma and Vicky Kaushal. A video of Tamannaah Bhatia dancing to the hit song 'Aaj Ki Raat' has gone viral on social media. In the video, Tamannaah can be seen recreating the dance steps while the others cheer for her in the background. Like a true beau and cheerleader, Vijay Varma couldn't stop whistling and cheering for his lady love.

Vijay Varma whistles

In another video, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah and Shraddha Kapoor; all three ladies were seen dancing to the music. Shraddha also bowed down to salute Tammy on her hypnotic dance moves in the song and the two actresses shared a warm hug later. Film's director Amar Kaushik and Abhishek Banerjee were also seen in attendance enjoying the bash.

The team later cut a cake dedicated to the film's tag – Vo stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai. (She is a woman, she can do anything). The horror comedy has minted Rs 300 crore in just 5 days of its release. If reports are anything to go by, Rajkummar Rao charged Rs 6 crore to play the male lead, while Shraddha received Rs 5 crore for the female lead. Pankaj Tripathi reportedly received a hefty Rs 3 crore for playing the part while Aparshakti Khurana charged Rs 70 lakh.