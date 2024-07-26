Tamannaah Bhatia is trending on social media and rightly so! The diva known for her dance moves and stunning beauty, has left her fans and followers enchanted with her latest song from Stree 2. Titled 'Aaj Ki Raat' the song seems to be a trippy number and Madhubanti Bagchi's sensuous voice coupled with Bhatia's seductive moves have added an extra oomph and glamour to it.

Reactions to the song

As soon as Tamannaah shared a clip of the song, social media has gone gaga over it. "I really like the song and it has its own unique beauty," wrote a user. "Her expressions is just reminding me Madhuri Dixit," another user wrote. "Tamannaah is hotter than Nora in Kamariya," a social media user commented. "Kamariya is a beautiful song Nora's dancing is not there, there is nothing special about her dancing, but Tamanna has a wonderful and natural body you want to hear the song because of the men's vibration," another social media user opined.

Social media tripping to the music

"The Actress with zero haters," a comment read. "The way Tamannaah's body moves has a rhythm to it, so seductive," another comment read. "Awesome song, great fusion of dance beats with classical trance Vibes @tamannaahspeaks ur mind blowing with ur screen presence excellent combo," read one more of the comments. "Noras PR team doing their best in the comment section," a social media user opined.

"Best replacement of nora fatehi.. no one will remember kamarya from first part after watching this hot sensational dance move," another social media user wrote. However, there were a few who thought that the song was no match in comparison to Nora Fatehi in Kamariya in Stree part 1.

"She's a good dancer but the choreographer spoiled it. And song was not upto the mark expected more," read a comment. "Nora was better in kamariya... Ngl!! Stree got so much popularity bcz of kamariya.. people still vibe to it even after 6 yrs," another person commented.