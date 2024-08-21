Tamannaah Bhatia is raising temperature with her moves in Aaj Ki Raat. The Stree 2 song featuring Tamannaah's seductive moves have sent social media into a tizzy. If the film has received a bumper opening, the song has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of it. Not just Bhatia's moves, just the song as well has become one of the guaranteed party numbers of the year.

While Tamannaah showed off her dance moves in 'Aaj Ki Raat' in Stree 2, Nora Fatehi had weaved the same magic when she danced to 'Kamariya' in Stree. The 2018 song created ripples on social media and is one of the most popular songs of Nora's career. Amid all this, we have stumbled upon reports of which actress got paid how much for the song.

The fee difference

If reports are anything to go by, the Himmatwala actress charged a hefty Rs 1 crore for the special number in the film. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi charged Rs 25 lakh for 'Kamariya' back then. Even though there is a difference of several years between the two songs/films, the remuneration received by Tamannaah is four times more than that of what Nora received.

Stree 2 success party

Recently, at the success party of Stree 2, Tamannaah Bhatia showed off her sizzling moves. She was joined by Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. When Tammy tried teaching the steps to the Kapoor girl, she took a bow. On the other hand, Tamannaah's beau, Vijay Varma was seen not only dancing but had even become a cheerleader for his lady love.

As Tamannaah danced, Vijay couldn't stop himself from whistling and clapping for the diva. Radhika Madan, Vicky Kaushal were also present at the success bash.