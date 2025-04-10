Looks like there's no stopping Tamannaah Bhatia. After making quite a buzz with her upcoming film – Odela 2, Tamannaah has once again set social media on fire. This time for the leaked video and picture of her item number in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. A small clip of the actress getting ready for a dance number in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film has now reminded fans of 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree'.

The clip has Tamannaah looking like a million bucks. With a shimmery bralette and a combination of white and gold, the diva looked like she's dressed to kill. Several paparazzi pages shared Bhatia's clip and wrote, "Leaked on-set video of Tamannaah from Raid 2 music video goes viral!"

Social media goes weak in the knees

"Tamanna is just made different she is beautiful to watch and hot god bless her," wrote Kili Paul.

"The song seems to be a banger," a social media user commented.

"Damn her figure," another social media user wrote.

"Hotness overloaded," read a comment.

"Tough competition to Nora," read another comment.

"Film already hit and buzz before release. Good time for Bollywood," a fan opined.

"Reminding of Aaj Ki Raat," another fan commented.

"Beautiful", "Ravishing", "Gorgeous" were some more comments on the video.

But, there were a few, who felt Tammannah is starting to get repetitive.

"They should change her designer," a user wrote.

"Why the same look in every song?" another social media user commented.

"Why does she wear same clothes in every song," was one more of the comments.

Tamannaah is all set for the release of her Telugu film Odela 2. The diva spoke about a "difficult" phase in her life at the trailer launch of Odela 2.

"I think jab zindagi mein koi problem aati hai ya kisi difficult zone se guzar rahe hote hai toh hum hamesha bahar kuch dhoondne ki koshish karte hai, ke hume koi sahaara mil jaaye. Lekin, I think, jo maine seekha hai is jo bhi hume chahiye voh hamare andar hi hai, hume kahin bahar dhoondne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Agar hum andar sach much jhaak ke dekhe toh hume harr prashan ka jawab mil jaata hai."

(I think when there is a problem in our life or if we are going through a difficult phase, we look for solutions outside. We look for support outside. But, what I have learnt is that whatever we are looking for is within us, we don't need to see outside. We will get the answer to all our problems within ourselves.